Feb 14 Santam Ltd:
* Says trading statement for year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44
pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last
year
* Says HEPS is expected to be between 1 033 cps and 1 125
cps (2015: 1 844 cps)
* Says EPS is expected to be between 1 066 cps and 1 170 cps
(2015: 2 090 cps)
* Says decrease in HEPS and EPS has been driven by a
normalisation of net underwriting results
* Says net underwriting margin is expected to be above
midpoint of long term target range of 4 to 8 pct of net earned
premiums
* Says net commission ratio also increased following lower
reinsurance commission earned on specialist business lines and
higher commission rates
