BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Milestone Medical Inc:
* Q4 net sales $11,525 versus $11,550 a year ago
* Q4 net loss $613,712 versus loss of $1.1 million year ago
* Q4 net loss was due to research and development costs of $138,688 and to high level of general and administrative expenses, which amounted to $427,245
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders