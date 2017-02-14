Feb 14 Iar Systems Group AB:
* Q4 net sales 85.0 million Swedish crowns ($9.54 million)
versus 75.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 26.7 million crowns versus 18.4
million crowns year ago
* Intends to propose an ordinary dividend of 5.00 crowns per
share
* Says financial targets are sales should increase 10-15%
annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 25%
over business cycle
($1 = 8.9054 Swedish crowns)
