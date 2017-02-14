Feb 14 Iar Systems Group AB:

* Q4 net sales 85.0 million Swedish crowns ($9.54 million) versus 75.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 26.7 million crowns versus 18.4 million crowns year ago

* Intends to propose an ordinary dividend of 5.00 crowns per share

* Says financial targets are sales should increase 10-15% annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 25% over business cycle