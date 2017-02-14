BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Dent-a-Medical SA:
* Q4 revenue 89,746 zlotys ($22,151) versus 463,066 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 55,833 zlotys versus 15,390 zlotys year ago
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders