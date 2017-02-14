Feb 14 Advanced Health Limited:

* Expects to report a headline loss per share of 10.52 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 versus HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier

* Decrease in accordance with co rolling out its known strategy to become leading provider of day hospitals in South Africa, Australia