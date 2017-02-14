BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Advanced Health Limited:
* Expects to report a headline loss per share of 10.52 cents for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 versus HEPS of 0.51 cents year earlier
* Decrease in accordance with co rolling out its known strategy to become leading provider of day hospitals in South Africa, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: