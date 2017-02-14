Feb 14 Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* Sets a new unit, EMG SA, to carry out division of the company

* The company acquires all 1.0 million shares of new unit at issue price 0.1 zloty ($0.0247)per share

* The company announced split plan on Oct. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0491 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)