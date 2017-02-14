Feb 14 Identiv Inc :

* Identiv- on Feb 8, entered into loan, security agreements with east West Bank,Venture Lending & Leasing VII, Inc.,Venture Lending & Leasing VIII, Inc

* Identiv Inc- loan and security agreement with EWB provides for a $10.0 million revolving loan facility - sec filing

* Identiv Inc- loan and security agreement with VLL7 and VLL8 provides for a term loan in aggregate principal amount of $10.0 million - sec filing

* Identiv Inc- revolving loan facility bears interest at prime rate plus 2.0% and matures and becomes due and payable on February 8, 2019

* Identiv Inc- term loan matures on August 8, 2020, payments under term loan are interest-only for first twelve months at a per annum rate of 12.5% Source text: (bit.ly/2lLJRhD) Further company coverage: