Feb 14 Identiv Inc :
* Identiv- on Feb 8, entered into loan, security agreements
with east West Bank,Venture Lending & Leasing VII, Inc.,Venture
Lending & Leasing VIII, Inc
* Identiv Inc- loan and security agreement with EWB provides
for a $10.0 million revolving loan facility - sec filing
* Identiv Inc- loan and security agreement with VLL7 and
VLL8 provides for a term loan in aggregate principal amount of
$10.0 million - sec filing
* Identiv Inc- revolving loan facility bears interest at
prime rate plus 2.0% and matures and becomes due and payable on
February 8, 2019
* Identiv Inc- term loan matures on August 8, 2020, payments
under term loan are interest-only for first twelve months at a
per annum rate of 12.5%
Source text: (bit.ly/2lLJRhD)
