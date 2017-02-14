Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect U.S. affiliate
revenue to grow at least mid single-digits in 2017 - Conf Call
* Discovery Communications Inc - currently expect first
quarter advertising growth to accelerate and be up low to mid
single-digits
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect constant currency
adjusted EPS to "grow strongly" in the low to midteen range
* Discovery Communications - reaffirms constant currency
adjusted EPS and free cash flow CAGR for 2015 through 2018 to
both grow "at least low teens or better"
