Feb 14 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300
million diversified REIT poised for growth
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - upon completion
of merger, combined company is expected to be renamed Nexus Real
Estate Investment Trust
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - arrangement is
expected to occur on a tax-deferred rollover basis for Canadian
residents
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - deal expected to
be accretive to affo per unit for first year following
transaction
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - unitholders of
nobel REIT will receive, for each trust unit of nobel REIT held
, 1.67 trust units of Edgefront
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - sees immediate
synergies with reduction in G&A costs after deal
* Edgefront REIT - Kelly Hanczyk, Jean Teasdale will assume
leadership of Nexus REIT and be appointed co-chief executive
officers of combined company
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - Robert Chiasson
will become chief financial officer of combined company
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - Triwest has
entered into a voting support agreement supporting arrangement
* Edgefront - board of trustees of Nexus will be comprised
of two co-CEOs, three nominees from Edgefront REIT and two
nominees from Nobel REIT
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust- board of trustees
of Nobel REIT, Edgefront REIT have unanimously approved
arrangement
