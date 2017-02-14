Feb 14 Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* Value adjustment in connection with financial investment in mit gmbh in amount of approx. 35.5 million euros ($37.66 million)

* Value adjustment results from operational delays in connection with initial operating phase of Marburg Ion Therapy Center

* Resulting negative impact affects financial result and consolidated result 2016 by a corresponding amount