Feb 14 Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 50,000 shares in Bluebird Bio Inc - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Electronic Arts Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Time Inc to 3.9 million shares from 903,500 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by to 139,395 Class A shares from 161,156 Class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by 23.5 percent to 803,620 shares from 1.1 million shares

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lfYUm4 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh