Feb 14 Temenos Group AG:
* Non-Ifrs total software licensing revenues up 21% in Q4 16
and up 21% in FY 16 (c.c.)
* Non-Ifrs EBIT up 18% in Q4 16, FY 16 non-IFRS EBIT margin
of 29.4%
* FY 16 non-IFRS EPS increase of 20% to USD 2.07
* 2017 guidance of non-IFRS total software licensing growth
of 10% to 15%, non-IFRS revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.0% (c.c.)
and non-IFRS EBIT of USD 210 million to 215 million
* Proposed acquisition of Rubik announced today,
accelerating growth in the Australian market
* Intends to pay a dividend of 0.55 Swiss francs per share
for 2016
* Medium targets: non-IFRS total software licensing growth
of 15% cagr
* Medium targets: non-IFRS revenue growth of 10% CAGR
* Medium targets: non-IFRS EPS growth of 15% CAGR
* Q4 IFRS revenue for the quarter was USD 190.8 million, up
from USD 168.4 mln in Q4 2015
* Q4 IFRS EBIT was USD 66.5 million this quarter, up from
USD 50.1 mln in Q4 2015
