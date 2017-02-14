Feb 14 Temenos Group AG:

* Confirms that it has entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire Rubik Financial Limited ('Rubik')

* Temenos will acquire 100% of the issued capital of Rubik for a cash consideration of a $0.1667 per share,

* The board of directors of Rubik has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme,

* The scheme consideration will be funded by Temenos’ existing cash and debt facilities Source text - bit.ly/2lfVHmq

