BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Genomed SA:
* Q4 revenue 4.1 million zlotys ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 338.0 zlotys versus 469,857 zlotys a year ago
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders