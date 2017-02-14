UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS:
* FY 2016 net profit of 955.3 million lira ($261.30 million)versus 841.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 18.29 billion lira versus 16.75 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6559 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources