Feb 14 Mytilineos Holdings SA :

* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs

* Says together with GE, will install the world's first Digital Smelter, a digital solution based in Predix software

* Says the Digital Smelter will be developed by GE teams in U.S. and the U.A.E.

* Says the deal was signed by its Greek Aluminium unit and GE in Dubai, will last 10 years

* Says the Digital Smelter is a solution for aluminum electrolysis, increasing productivity and reducing energy costs

Source text: bit.ly/2kGqaHm

