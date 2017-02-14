Feb 14 Mytilineos Holdings SA :
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE),
aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
* Says together with GE, will install the world's first
Digital Smelter, a digital solution based in Predix software
* Says the Digital Smelter will be developed by GE teams in
U.S. and the U.A.E.
* Says the deal was signed by its Greek Aluminium unit and
GE in Dubai, will last 10 years
* Says the Digital Smelter is a solution for aluminum
electrolysis, increasing productivity and reducing energy costs
