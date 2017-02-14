Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call

* Molson Coors - expects 2017 effective tax rate to be 24 percent - 20 percent assuming no further changes in tax laws, tax orders or adjustments to tax position - conf call

* Molson Coors - expects 2017 underlying free cash flow for 2017 to be $1.1 billion - conf call

* Molson Coors - expects 2017 cost of goods sold to increase at low single-digit rates - conf call

* Molson Coors - expects 2017 Canada COGS to increase in mid-single-digits and Europe COGS to decrease in low single-digits in local currency - conf call

* Molson Coors - expects full year non-cash cost of $40 million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada - conf call