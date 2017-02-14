UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 effective tax rate to be 24 percent - 20 percent assuming no further changes in tax laws, tax orders or adjustments to tax position - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 underlying free cash flow for 2017 to be $1.1 billion - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 cost of goods sold to increase at low single-digit rates - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 Canada COGS to increase in mid-single-digits and Europe COGS to decrease in low single-digits in local currency - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects full-year non-cash cost of $40 million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects full year non-cash cost of $40 million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada - conf call Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources