Feb 14 Mercialys SA:
* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros
year ago
* In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer
taxes to 20.22 euros per share
* 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros
* Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for
2016
* Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO
* 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding
indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct
* 2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be
down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on
schedule of disposals
