Feb 14 Mercialys SA:

* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago

* In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer taxes to 20.22 euros per share

* 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros

* Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for 2016

* Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO

* 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct

* 2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on schedule of disposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)