Feb 14 Linedata Services SA:
* 2016 annual results - EBITDA: +2.7 percent, net margin:
14.1 percent
* FY net income 23.6 million euros ($24.94 million)versus
26.1 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 166.8 million euros versus 172.3 million euros
year ago
* FY EBITDA 49.9 million euros versus 48.6 million euros
year ago
* A dividend of 1.50 euro per share will be proposed at next
shareholders' meeting, up 7.1 percent from 2015 excluding 2015
extraordinary dividend
* Reaffirming its drive to return to sustainable organic
growth in 2017
* Continued acceleration of research and development
investments and integration of group's recent acquisitions are
expected to impact EBITDA margin and capex in 2017
($1 = 0.9464 euros)
