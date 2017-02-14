BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Stem Cells Spin SA:
* Q4 revenue 162,324 zlotys ($39,846.82) versus 984,281 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 218,569 zlotys versus profit of 493,389 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: