Feb 14 Mack-Cali Realty Corp
* Mack-Cali realty corp says for q4 2016 and year-to-date
2017 office dispositions totaled $280 million
* Mack-Cali realty -currently exploring potential of up to
$450 million of additional property sales which it anticipates
could close by mid to late 2017
* Mack-Cali realty corp says finalizing terms to sell its
minority interest in estuary located in weehawken, new jersey
* Mack-Cali realty -agreement reached to purchase its
partners' 85 percent jv interest in monaco, a high-rise
community in jersey city
