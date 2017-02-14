Feb 14 Tiger Global Management

* Tiger global management takes share stake of 612,289 shares in dominos pizza inc - sec filing

* Tiger global management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fQsbxH)