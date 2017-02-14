Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.9 million shares in Bristol-Myers - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.2 million shares in Salesforce.com Inc

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in US Foods Holding Corp

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Jana Partners LLC - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kudAdq) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fMRPEO)