Feb 14 Greenlight Capital Inc :

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Apple Inc by 11.8 percent to 5.8 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi3bU Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi1Rk