UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Scientific Games Corp
* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, sco's unit , issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022
* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of october 18, 2013
* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 creates a new tranche of $3,291 million term loans under credit agreement due october 1, 2021
* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 reduces availability under credit agreement to $556.2 million through october 18, 2018 and $381.7 million thereafter
* Scientific games corp - amendment reduces availability under credit agreement to $556.2 million through oct 18, 2018 and $381.7 million thereafter
* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 extends termination date of revolving credit facility under credit agreement to october 18, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources