Feb 15 Dexus Property Group

* Says half-year net profit attributable to securityholders after tax $716.0 million versus $797.5 million

* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $384.0 million versus $523.7 million last year

* Says half-year funds from operations (ffo) $296.0 million versus $323.9 million

* Distributions per security were 21.71 cents for the six months ended 31 december 2016

* Dexus has tightened its expectation for office like-for-like income growth to 2.5-3% for fy17

* Upgraded market guidance for growth in underlying ffo per security from 3.0-3.5% to circa 4%, for 12 months ending 30 june 2017

* Pro-Forma gearing is expected to increase to 26.8% post settlement of acquisition of mill

* Upgraded guidance for growth growth in ffo per security to circa 1% for 12 months ending 30 june 2017

* Distributions will be paid in line with free cash flow, delivering distribution per security growth of 3.5-4.5% for 12 months ending 30 june 2017