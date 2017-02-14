Feb 15 Ruralco Holdings Ltd-

* Announced a portfolio of targeted acquisitions across water services and rural services

* Total initial cash consideration of $60.8 million

* Fy17 first half expectations remain strong compared with prior year after a record q1 earnings result

* Announced launch of an equity offering to raise up to $65 million

* First half is anticipated to remain strong compared with prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: