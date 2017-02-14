Feb 14 Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares

* Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fSiJxx)