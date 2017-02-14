Feb 14 Cigna Corp :
* Says notified Anthem that it has terminated agreement and
plan of merger by and among co, Anthem and a direct wholly owned
subsidiary of Anthem
* Says expands share repurchase authority to $3.7 billion
* Says has filed suit against Anthem in Delaware court of
Chancery seeking declaratory judgments - SEC filing
* Says notified Anthem that Anthem must pay $1.85 billion
reverse termination fee pursuant to terms of merger agreement
* Cigna files suit seeking declaratory judgment, termination
fee and additional damages exceeding $13 billion
* Says complaint also seeks payment by Anthem of $1.85
billion reverse termination fee, and additional damages in
amount exceeding $13 billion
* Says Cigna reaffirms growth plan, expands share repurchase
authority to $3.7 billion
* Says additional damages claimed include amount of premium
that Cigna shareholders did not realize as a result of the
failed merger process
* Says "2017 growth outlook for adjusted income from
operations of 12%-18% will be further aided by the company's
significant capital available for deployment"
* Says it is prudent to cap amount of share repurchase to
$250 million per quarter until there is more clarity with
respect to litigation with Anthem
* Says Anthem violated number of provisions in merger,
including its obligation to use efforts to secure regulatory
approval for the transaction
