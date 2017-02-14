EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Twitter - sec filing
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 633,101 shares in Yum Brands
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Viacom Inc
* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Yahoo Inc to 2.0 million shares from 199,070 shares
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Priceline Group Inc
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Mondelez International Inc
* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc to 1.8 million shares from 80,744 shares
* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kudAdq Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.