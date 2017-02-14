Feb 14 Enerjex Resources Inc
* Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured
indebtedness and announces senior management changes; company
sets annual meeting date and announces intention to convert
series a preferred stock
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Purchasing investors will forgive
company's approximately $17.925 million of secured indebtedness
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Louis G. Schott has been appointed
interim Chief Executive Officer of company
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Schott's appointment follows
resignation of Robert G. Watson Jr. as Chief Executive Officer
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Company would convey to purchasing
investors all of Enerjex's oil and gas properties located in
Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Will pay to purchasing investors
sum of $3.30 million
