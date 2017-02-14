UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Increases share stake in Apple Inc to 57.4 million shares from 15.2 million shares -SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in Verizon to 928 shares from 15 million shares -SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc by 89.3 percent to 1.4 million shares - SEC filing
* Dissolves share stake in Now Inc
* Ups share stake in Delta Air Lines to 60 million shares from 6.3 million shares -SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of Dec. 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHHEam Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fOxkrd
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources