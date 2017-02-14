UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Carl Icahn
* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife Ltd by 14.7 percent to 22.5 million shares - SEC filing
* Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake in Freeport-McMoran inc by 12.3 percent to 91.2 million class B shares
* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Hertz Global by 126.2 percent to 29.3 million shares
* Carl Icahn - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNe9zR Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNxpNJ
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources