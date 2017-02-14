BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 15 Sonic Healthcare Ltd :
* HY statutory net profit $196.727 million versus $187.9 million a year ago
* Half-Year revenue from ordinary activities $2.48 billion versus $2.45 billion
* On track after seven months of trading to achieve full year guidance provided in august 2016.
* Interim dividend 31 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: