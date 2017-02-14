EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management
* Trian fund management cuts share stake in general electric by 7.2% to 67.42 million shares
* Trian fund management cuts share stake in mondelez international inc by 7.9% to 44.23 million shares
* Trian fund management raises share stake in wendys co by 9.2% to 44.54 million shares
* Trian fund management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lNAKfS) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2lNi1Rs)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.