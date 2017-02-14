Feb 15 CSL Ltd:

* "Group's net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to grow in range of approximately 18 to 20% at constant currency"

* "Turnaround of Seqirus continues to be on track

* Seqirus is expected to report a loss in current fiscal year

* "An uneven profit profile is expected for first and second half results due to timing of expenses"

* "Earnings per share (EPS) are again expected to exceed profit growth"