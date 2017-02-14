BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 15 CSL Ltd:
* "Group's net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to grow in range of approximately 18 to 20% at constant currency"
* "Turnaround of Seqirus continues to be on track
* Seqirus is expected to report a loss in current fiscal year
* "An uneven profit profile is expected for first and second half results due to timing of expenses"
* "Earnings per share (EPS) are again expected to exceed profit growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: