BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck announces epoch study of verubecestat for the treatment of people with mild to moderate alzheimer's disease to stop for lack of efficacy
* Merck & Co Inc - apecs study in people with prodromal alzheimer's disease to continue
* Merck & Co Inc - results from protocol 019 are expected in February 2019.
* Merck & Co Inc - Merck is stopping epoch study following recommendation of external data monitoring committee
* Merck & Co Inc says edmc noted that safety signals observed in study "are not sufficient to warrant stopping study 017"
* Merck - external data monitoring committee determined that there was "virtually no chance" of finding positive clinical effect in epoch study
* Merck & Co Inc says edmc recommended that protocol 019, also known as apecs, continue unchanged
* Merck & Co Inc - while co is "disappointed" that a benefit was not observed in epoch study, co's work continues with apecs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.