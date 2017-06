Feb 15 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd :

* Ronshine china holdings ltd - issue of additional us$225 million 6.95% senior notes due 2019

* Ronshine china holdings ltd - company and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers in relation to additional issue.

* Company and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers in relation to additional issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: