Feb 15 Valiant Holding Ag

* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)

* At the next AGM, the dividend is to be increased for the second time in a row - by 20 cents to 3.80 Swiss francs per share

* FY gross interest income at 290.244 million chf, up 0.8 percent

* FY operating income 378.533 million Swiss francs, down 0.9 percent

Since we are not expecting major interest rates to go upwards, we expect FY annual result on previous year level, CEO