Feb 15 Valiant Holding Ag
* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss
francs ($116.83 million)
* At the next AGM, the dividend is to be increased for the
second time in a row - by 20 cents to 3.80 Swiss francs per
share
* FY gross interest income at 290.244 million chf, up 0.8
percent
* FY operating income 378.533 million Swiss francs, down 0.9
percent
* Since we are not expecting major interest rates to go
upwards, we expect FY annual result on previous year level, CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)