Feb 15 Russia's MMK says:

* Q4 revenue rose 4.9 percent vs Q3 to $1.55 billion

* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million

* Q4 EBITDA margin at 29.4 percent

* Q4 profit for the period at $208 million, down 50 pct q/q

* Says decided to recommend that board of directors increase dividend payout ratio for H2 2016 to 60 percent

* Plans to offer board to amend dividend policy and increase dividend payout ratio to at least 50 percent of free cash flow

* Says financial performance in Q1 2017 is expected to come under pressure from high base of coking coal prices and seasonal growth in prices for metal scrap

* Says in 2017, demand for steel in Russia may be 1-2 percent higher year-on-year, making it possible for company to maintain sales volumes.