Feb 15 Russia's MMK says:
* Q4 revenue rose 4.9 percent vs Q3 to $1.55 billion
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456
million
* Q4 EBITDA margin at 29.4 percent
* Q4 profit for the period at $208 million, down 50 pct q/q
* Says decided to recommend that board of directors increase
dividend payout ratio for H2 2016 to 60 percent
* Plans to offer board to amend dividend policy and increase
dividend payout ratio to at least 50 percent of free cash flow
* Says financial performance in Q1 2017 is expected to come
under pressure from high base of coking coal prices and seasonal
growth in prices for metal scrap
* Says in 2017, demand for steel in Russia may be 1-2
percent higher year-on-year, making it possible for company to
maintain sales volumes.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)