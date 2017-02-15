UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 ZH International Holdings
* Ashr, an indirect 99.82%-owned subsidiary of company, and CBC Oxford Mckinney entered into Oxford Mckinney acquisition agreement
* CBC Oxford Mckinney to sell, and Ashr to acquire, Oxford Grand Mckinney for an aggregate consideration of US$17.1 million
* Oxford Derby has agreed to sell, and Ashr has agreed to acquire, Glen Carr House for a consideration of US$10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources