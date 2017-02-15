Feb 15 ZH International Holdings

* Ashr, an indirect 99.82%-owned subsidiary of company, and CBC Oxford Mckinney entered into Oxford Mckinney acquisition agreement

* CBC Oxford Mckinney to sell, and Ashr to acquire, Oxford Grand Mckinney for an aggregate consideration of US$17.1 million

* Oxford Derby has agreed to sell, and Ashr has agreed to acquire, Glen Carr House for a consideration of US$10.5 million