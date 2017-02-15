Feb 15 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem files suit against Cigna seeking a temporary
restraining order to enjoin Cigna from terminating the merger
agreement, specific performance compelling Cigna to comply with
the merger agreement and damages
* Anthem inc - reaffirms commitment to Cigna merger
* Anthem inc - "there is still sufficient time and a viable
path forward potentially to complete" Cigna merger
* Anthem - "in addition to fact that anthem extended
termination date in merger agreement, Cigna does not have a
right to terminate merger agreement"
* Anthem inc - pursuing expedited appeal of court's
decision, committed to completing merger through appeal or
settlement with new leadership at U.S. DoJ
