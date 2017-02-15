Feb 15 Iridium Communications Inc :

* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next

* Has received a targeted launch date of mid-june for second mission of ten iridium next satellites

* Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX's launch manifest

* Second launch will deliver another ten iridium next satellites to low-earth-orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

* SpaceX is targeting six subsequent iridium next launches approximately every two months thereafter