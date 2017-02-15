UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 15 Iridium Communications Inc :
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
* Has received a targeted launch date of mid-june for second mission of ten iridium next satellites
* Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX's launch manifest
* Second launch will deliver another ten iridium next satellites to low-earth-orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
* SpaceX is targeting six subsequent iridium next launches approximately every two months thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly