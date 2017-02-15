Feb 15 Evoke Pharma Inc

* FDA exempts Evoke from requirement for human factor validation study

* Evoke Pharma Inc- received a letter from FDA exempting Gimoti from a human factors validation study requirement prior to submission of NDA

* Evoke Pharma Inc- Intend to pursue an NDA submission by end of year for Gimoti