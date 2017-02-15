UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Says Wells Fargo
* Account-Opening scandal does not impair bank's future
* Munger says wells fargo made "mistake" by not reacting to the news fast enough
* Munger speaking at annual meeting of his daily journal corp in los angeles
* Munger says he and warren buffett once considered airline industry a "joke," but that industry has improved
* Munger says he doesn't think he and warren buffett have "gone crazy" in buying shares of apple and airlines, but instead are "adapting"
* Munger, asked about year-ago comment suggesting that donald trump was not morally qualified to be u.s. President, says "i've gotten more mellow"
* Munger says some of trump's ideas may prove constructive, and that "he's not wrong on everything"
* munger: index funds cause "absolute agony" for investment professionals because vast majority lag funds over time; "most people handle that with denial"
* Munger says valeant pharmaceuticals was "too good to be true," and it was "really interesting how many high-grade people that took in"
* Munger says "there was a lot wrong with valeant, and it was so aggressive"
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources