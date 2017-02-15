Feb 15 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines - Forecast for Q1 2017 operating
revenue per available seat mile (RASM) continues to fall
slightly below year ago levels
* Southwest Airlines - Guidance for Q1 2017 RASM to fall in
the flat to down one percent range, as compared with first
quarter 2016, remains unchanged
* Southwest Airlines - Continues to expect its first quarter
2017 unit costs to increase in the six to seven percent range,
year-over-year
* Southwest Airlines - First quarter 2017 economic fuel
costs are estimated to be approximately $2.00 per gallon
* Southwest Airlines Co says continues to expect its full
year 2017 available seat miles (capacity) to increase
approximately 3.5 percent, year-over-year
* Southwest Airlines Co - Continues to estimate its 2017
capital expenditures will be approximately $2.3 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co - Expects capital expenditures in
2018 to fall below this year's level - SEC Filing
