Feb 15 PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH Home Loans

* PHH Corp - expects to realize cash proceeds of $92 million before estimated transaction and other costs

* PHH Corp - transaction is expected to include a series of interim asset sale closings with initial closing targeted to occur in June 2017

* PHH Corp - guaranteed rate affinity will acquire certain assets of PHH Home Loans' mortgage operations