Feb 15 PHH Corp
* PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH
Home Loans
* PHH Corp - expects to realize cash proceeds of $92 million
before estimated transaction and other costs
* PHH Corp - transaction is expected to include a series of
interim asset sale closings with initial closing targeted to
occur in June 2017
* PHH Corp - guaranteed rate affinity will acquire certain
assets of PHH Home Loans' mortgage operations
