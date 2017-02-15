Feb 15 Russia's Rosneft said:
* Rosneft's proven hydrocarbon reserves (including Bashneft
assets) under the SEC life-of-field classification stood at
37,772 mmboe (5,111 mmtoe) as of end of 2016
* Rosneft's hydrocarbon reserves increased by 970 mmboe (131
mmtoe) or 3 percent
* Rosneft's hydrocarbon reserve replacement ratio under the
SEC classification amounted to 148 percent. The company's
hydrocarbon reserve life under the SEC classification totalled
19 years.
