UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces leadership change
* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority - President and CEO Robert Soper has resigned to pursue other opportunities effective immediately
* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority - Former CEO Mitchell Grossinger Etess will act as interim CEO subject to necessary regulatory filings or approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources