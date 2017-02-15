Feb 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* U.S. FDA approves siliq (brodalumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

* U.S. FDA - siliq is marketed by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals

* U.S. FDA - "suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with siliq during clinical trials"

* U.S. FDA - because of the observed risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, the labeling for siliq includes a boxed warning

* FDA - because of observed risk of suicidal ideation, siliq is only available through restricted program under risk evaluation and mitigation strategy