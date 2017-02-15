Feb 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* U.S. FDA approves siliq (brodalumab) to treat adults with
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
* U.S. FDA - siliq is marketed by Bridgewater, New
Jersey-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* U.S. FDA - "suicidal ideation and behavior, including
completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with siliq
during clinical trials"
* U.S. FDA - because of the observed risk of suicidal
ideation and behavior, the labeling for siliq includes a boxed
warning
* FDA - because of observed risk of suicidal ideation, siliq
is only available through restricted program under risk
evaluation and mitigation strategy
Source text: (bit.ly/2l9Da9c)
